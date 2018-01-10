NEW DELHI: The Army will be celebrating the 25th Air Defence Day today.

Ahead of the 25th Army Air Defence Day, Army Air Defence (AAD), Director General, Lieutenant General Parminder Singh Jaggi on Tuesday said he can foresee the Air Defence playing a pivotal role towards winning future wars for India.

Addressing an event on the eve, the Lieutenant General said, “On the momentous occasion of 25th Army Air Defence (AAD) Day, I would like to convey greetings to the entire AAD fraternity. The Army Air Defence is rapidly progressing towards being an effective element of Indian Army’s war-waging capability and I can foresee the arm playing a pivotal role towards winning future wars for the country”.

He added that the recent developments towards fructification of the envisioned Army Air Defence profile have been encouraging.

“We signed the contract for the first Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) Regiment in July 2017 and other procurement cases are also progressing at a rapid pace. Simultaneously, upgradation of vintage equipment is progressing at a steady pace. In step with the new acquisitions and upgradation, Army Air Defence College has also emerged as a premier establishment in the country and is ‘future ready’,” he asserted.

The Lieutenant General further said India owes to the grand vision of all the predecessors who have shaped the Corps so that the nation could become a key element of the contemporary battlefield.

“I would also want to put on record the tireless efforts and hard work of all our veterans who led from the front and toiled day and night for the growth of the Arm by putting ‘brick over brick’ towards achieving what we are today. As we look back with pride and set the ball rolling for the Silver Jubilee celebrations, I would like to call upon all ranks to look at the next 25 years and fully grasp the future warfighting scenarios,” he added.

He urged to reach out and strengthen the bonds with the families of all the martyrs, the war disabled and veterans.