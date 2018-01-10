Sanitary napkin machine installed at Bhopal railway station

On the first day of the new year, Bhopal railway station became the first in the country to install a sanitary napkin dispensing machine. Within just eight hours on the first day itself, 600 sanitary napkins were dispensed from the machine, named ‘Happy Nari’. The machine has been installed on Platform No. 1 by the Railway Women Welfare Association of Bhopal Division of West Central Railway. The machine has a capacity of storing 75 sanitary napkins at a time, and is refilled by female staff at the waiting room.

Yaadgaar-e-Shahjahani Park to be developed as Japanese rock garden

Lying in a shambles for decades now, the Yaadgaar-e-Shahjahani Park will now be developed as a Japanese rock garden by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC). The redevelopment of the prime property into the city’s first rock garden will be done under the supervision of a consultant, and the project will be incorporated in the BMC’s budget for the next fiscal year. The garden will feature carefully composed arrangements of rocks, water features, moss, pruned trees and bushes. It will use gravel or sand that is raked to represent ripples in water. The development of the rock garden will not be a cost-intensive project.

Drink-driving cases see a jump

Strict checking by the city police as part of its ‘zero tolerance’ policy on New Year’s Eve and New Year Day to crack down on drink-driving saw 183 residents of the city land in the police net. The count of offenders this year was 26 times the number last year, when just seven boozers were caught driving on December 31, 2016. The largest number of cases, 46, was reported from the Habibganj area, which includes the Misrod, Kolar and Gulmohar localities. Bhopal Bus Stand followed with 34 cases.

Railway station embellished with tribal art

The Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya has redecorated the waiting rooms of Bhopal railway station with paintings and photographs of different tribes. The move comes in the wake of a positive response to the terracotta corner at the Raja Bhoj Airport. The tribal paintings have been displayed at the railway station to educate passengers about the rich tribal art and culture of Madhya Pradesh. Pictures of tourist locations and the lifestyles of different tribes too have been prominently displayed at the station. The paintings are on display in the VIP waiting room and the waiting room for passengers and women.

No-vehicle day at BU every Monday

The professors, officials and staff of Barkatullah University (BU) will soon be seen cycling in the campus at least once a week. The BU administration has decided that a no-vehicle day will be observed every Monday, but it’s not clear when the decision will come into effect. The university has also decided that the professors, officials and staff will contribute to cleaning of the campus once a week, and will also come to the university in a Khadi attire at least once every week. The decisions were taken recently during a meeting of professors, officials and staff chaired by varsity registrar U N Shukla.