BAREILLY: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Shehla Tahir on Tuesday was booked for treason.

Shahlah, along with her husband and 500 other people, have been sued for shouting pro-Pakistan slogans in a victory parade in the Nawabganj municipality of the Bareilly district last month. She was recently elected as the municipality chairman of the area.

Soon after the video went viral, an FIR was registered against Tahir by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), demanding an action over it.