NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday announced the date sheet for class 10th and class 12th board examinations. The board said the exams for the 10th and 12th class would begin from March 5.

The first major class 10th subject however is scheduled for March 6 for Hindi while students appearing for class 12th will be starting it off with English.

Though the final class 10th examinations end on April 4 with Painting, the last major subjects for majority of the students will be Mathematics on March 28.

Class 12th paper ends with Home Science on April 12. The detailed examination schedule is available on the CBSE website.

In all, 28.24 lakh students will appear for the board examination across the country that includes 16.38 lakh students for class 10 and 11.86 lakh students for class 12, CBSE officials said.

Interestingly, 6 transgender students will write the class 10 boards while 2 transgender students will be among those appearing for class 12 board.

In September last year, the CBSE had confirmed about the exam being held in March 2018. Prior to that, there was confusion over an early exam.

This year, the board has tightened scrutiny process and had asked affiliated schools for nomination and deployment of regular teachers for the evaluation of answer scripts of secondary and senior secondary school certificate exam 2018.

In order to ensure quality assessment, the Board has decided to induct large number of experienced teachers for evaluation of answer copies. Schools had also been asked to upload the data of teachers before 5 January 2018 on the examination portal of the Board.