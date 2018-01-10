SUKMA: A female Naxal was killed in an encounter between security forces in the forests of Bade Kedwal and Tumalpad in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday.

The joint operation was conducted by the District Reserve Group (DRG), the Special Task Force (STF), Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

“Huge amount of arms and ammunition was also recovered from the spot,” Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Meena said.

The identity of the deceased Naxal is yet to be known.

The search operation in the area is underway.