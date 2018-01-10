RAIGAD: Over 60 shops were gutted after a massive fire broke at a vegetable market here in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The fire broke out in city’s Sanjay Complex and has been doused as of now after 10 fire tenders were pressed into service to overcome the blaze, according to a fire-fighting team.

No casualties have been reported so far.

The reason behind fire has not been ascertained yet.