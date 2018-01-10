RAIPUR: The Union Government on Tuesday sanctioned Rs 696 crores to eight Naxal affected districts of Chhattisgarh for three years under its Special Central Assistance Scheme.

Chief Minister Raman Singh has expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for initiating the scheme.

The Center has issued approval for the amount to all the seven tribal dominated districts -- Dantewada, Bijapur, Sukma, Narayanpur, Kondagaon, Bastar and Kanker.

Each of these districts will get an assistance of about Rs 29 crores per year from the current financial year 2017-18 to 2019-20.

Singh said that this move will increase the pace of development of these districts.