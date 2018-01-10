KOLKATA: A day after music composer Allah Rakha Rahman became the brand ambassador of Sikkim,

former Indian football team captain Bhaichung Bhutia, who hails from Sikkim, criticised the state government on Tuesday for using a stadium, which was venue of felicitating Rahman, for organising the 11-day Sikkim Red Panda Winter Carnival.

He took to Twitter with photographs of the mess left behind at Palzor Stadium after the event urging people to use the scant sports facilities in the state only for sporting events and not for functions.

“WHEN WILL THIS STOP!!! Playing area (surface) in the stadium is only for sports. We hardly have any grounds to play and the ones we have are being used for non sporting purposes. This should change across the country. #SUPPORTSPORTS #stadiumforsports,” he tweeted.

Cultural programmes were held at the stadium on Monday before Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling felicitated Rahman making him the brand ambassador of the state. The music maestro had said that he wore it as a badge of honour and would make several musical collaborations to promote tourism in the state.

While Bhaichung Bhutia fought on a Trinamool Congress ticket in 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections from Siliguri in northern Bengal and lost to rival CPM candidate Ashok Bhattacharya, Sikkim’s ruling party Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), which is ruling the state since 1994, is presently an ally of BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Meanwhile, Rahman took an aerial view of Gangtok, Rumtek monastery, Pakyong greenfield airport, Chardham, Buddha Park, Samdruptse and Temi tea garden from helicopter on Tuesday. Sources revealed that he was mesmerised by the beauty of the state and even cancelled his air ticket back home to take a look of the state.