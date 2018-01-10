NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would deliver within a month’s time on the decades- old Cauvery water dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, saying enough confusion has been created on it for over two decades.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said that any forum could touch the matter relating to the Cauvery basin only after it gave the verdict in four weeks.

On September 20, 2017, the court had reserved its verdict on the appeals filed by Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala against the 2007 award of the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal (CWDT) on sharing of water. However, the court made it clear that the Centre will have to frame a scheme for the implementation of its orders on river water-sharing.

The court’s remark came during the hearing of a plea, filed in 2016 by a citizens’ group led by Kiran Mazumdar Shaw seeking the court’s intervention for supply of drinking water in Bengaluru and surrounding districts.

“That the present application is being filed by the applicant in the aftermath of the violence that took place in the city of Bengaluru, since the applicant is of the belief that there are extraordinary circumstances in the city and its adjoining areas which needs to be addressed through the intervention of this Court,” the petition said.