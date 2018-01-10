NEW DELHI: Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories across the country are demanding review of a Supreme Court order saying only postgraduate degree holders in pathology can sign medical test reports.

Till recently, medical lab reports were reviewed and signed by MD degree holders in pathology, microbiology and biochemistry and M.Sc or Ph.D. holders in microbiology and biochemistry.

The Medical Council of India (MCI) issued an order in June 2017 saying only MD pathology can put a final signature on a test report.

An association of pathologists in Gujarat challenged the order in the Supreme Court, which last month upheld the MCI ruling. But hospitals argue that the order will lead to a major crisis as there are over three lakh medical testing laboratories in India and only about 5,500 qualified MD pathologists.

The Association of Healthcare Providers of India that represents thousands of hospitals told the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said “it will be humanly impossible for 5,500 MD degree holders in pathology to handle the workload”.

Hospitals and labs say with the new ruling, “Pathologists may start lending electronic signatures from one central office to hundreds of test reports.” This will hamper the authenticity of reports and affect the availability of signatories in smaller towns.