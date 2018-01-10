KOLKATA: An illegal arms factory along with a large cache of arms has been unearthed in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas and two persons arrested, police said on Wednesday.

Nine firearms, along with manufacturing equipment, were seized after the police unearthed the temporary factory inside a mango orchard in Ashoknagar on Tuesday.

"Acting on specific information, we intercepted a person named Sudam Majumdar from Kumulia and seized nine firearms from him.

"During the interrogation he admitted making them locally," a senior district police officer said.

"We arrested another person involved in arms manufacturing, based on Majumdar's inputs. The factory was a makeshift arrangement inside tents.

"Large cache of raw materials were also seized from the spot," he added.

The two accused would be produced at the Barasat District Court on Wednesday later.