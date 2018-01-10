NEW DELHI: A Kolkata-bound Air India flight was today forced to return to Indira Gandhi International airport here shortly after take-off due to a crack in the windshield of the Boeing 787 aircraft, an official said.

Delhi-Kolkata AI 020 took off from Delhi at 2.25 pm but returned to the airport due to a crack in its windshield, said an Air India official.

It was a double whammy for the passengers who could resume their journey only after a delay of over three hours as the replacement aircraft too developed a technical snag, according to the airline source.

Another flight from Kolkata to Delhi, AI 701, scheduled for departure at 5.30 pm, was also delayed by four hours, the official said.

The airline did not share the number of passengers who were onboard the two flights.