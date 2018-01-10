NEW DELHI: A survey participated in by 15,000 people revealed that 52 per cent of them were concerned about the ability of the government agencies in protecting their Aadhaar details.

The survey conducted by citizen engagement platform LocalCircles to find people's take on the cyber security mechanism to protect their data said that 20 per cent were "somewhat confident" while 23 per cent were "quite confident" about UIDAI being able to protect their Aadhaar details from hackers and information sellers.

The second poll asked what should be the penalty for unauthorised access to Aadhaar details of masses by a citizen or an organisation, to which 14 per cent supported a five-year jail term and two per cent were in the favour of penalty of up to Rs 1 crore.

A majority of 77 per cent said "both".

A related poll showed that 70 per cent of the 6,259 citizens who voted, did not approve of UIDAI filing an FIR against a journalist of The Tribune newspaper who exposed how Aadhaar access was easily accessible in the market.