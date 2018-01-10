JAIPUR: Congress leader Ashok Gehlot today alleged that Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje was doing extended tours of Ajmer and Alwar ahead of January 29 Lok Sabha bypolls there, but was not concerned about the people there for last four years.

Addressing a rally in Ajmer after Congress candidate Raghu Sharma filed nomination for the bypoll, Gehlot claimed that people would be surprised, if details of Raje's helicopter tours to New Delhi and Dholpur were revealed.

"After becoming the chief minister, Raje had said she would live a simple life, but she kept on doing helicopter tours," he said.

"The chief minister was not concerned about the people for the last four years and now doing extended tours in the poll-bound constituencies. People are wise enough to understand the reasons," the Congress leader alleged.

Taking a jibe at the BJP, the former chief minister said, it was a party of "empty rhetoric" whereas Congress made big sacrifices and takes people of all religions and castes along with it.

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot alleged that people talk about the developmental works carried out by previous UPA government, but the BJP dispensation in the state worked to stall the development projects.

He accused the saffron party of misleading people by making tall promises and said the BJP "did not honour" the mandate that the people of the state had given it.

Rajasthan has regressed on the development path in the last four years and tours of Raje and her ministers ahead of the bypolls indicate that they want to remain in power anyhow, Pilot claimed.

Bye-elections will also be held in Ajmer and Alwar Lok Sabha constituencies, and Mandalgarh Assembly segment the same day. The bypolls are being held due to deaths of Ajmer MP Sanwar Lal Jat, Alwar MP Chand Nath and Mandalgarh MLA Kirti Kumari (all of BJP) last year.