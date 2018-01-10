LUCKNOW: With a clear directive to gear up for 2019 Lok Sabha election and going into it with a clean image, Sangh Pariwar in no uncertain terms sought Yogi government to act on the complaints of corruption emanating from some sectors in the state. At a late Tuesday night meeting with the representatives of state government and the party, some senior RSS leaders discussed the performance of the government and asked the CM to rein in unbridled bureaucracy if he wanted the benefit of the welfare scheme to reach the last man out there in right earnest.

Even more, a threadbare discussion over party’s performance in recently concluded urban local body polls was also held and the Sangh Pariwar leaders were believed to have conveyed their discontent over the results. Prominent among those who attended the high-profile coordination meeting at CM residence included CM Yogi Adityanath, his deputies—Keshav Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, state BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey, and RSS representatives Dattatreya Hosable and Dr Krishna Gopal along with organisational secretary Sunil Bansal.

As per the highly-placed sources, though the Sangh leaders expressed satisfaction over the performance of Yogi Adityanath government, they cautioned the CM against the arbitrariness of the officers, who, they believed, may foil proper implementation of government’s development agenda. RSS leaders also asked the ministers to ensure proper coordination between the organisation and the government holding regular dialogue among different wings of governance. The RSS leaders believed to have expressed annoyance over leaders of both the party and the government going public with their mutual differences, if any.

Moroever, reshuffle of Yogi ministry and re-organisation of the party in state under new state chief also came up for discussion during the meeting. As per the sources, the CM may go for an overhaul of his cabinet anytime after Makarsankranti as the auspicious period would start then. In the possible reshuffle,

many non-performers may be cut to size while those with satisfactory show may be promoted.

“Even accommodation of party workers on key positions in government and vacancies in corporations was also discussed among the leaders,” said a sources adding that the Sangh Parivar suggested the government and the party organisation to lend a patient ear to the woes of party workers. “RSS wants the party and the government to ensure that party workers of every level don’t feel neglected at any point in time,” said a senior BJP leader.