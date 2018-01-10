PATNA: Four bogies of a stationary train were gutted in a fire in Mokama, about 100 kilometres from here.

There were no casualties or injuries to anyone.

The empty rake of Danapur-Mokama MEMU train had caught fire shortly after midnight.

Four coaches were affected in the fire as the remaining 12 bogies were separated by the railway staff, Chief Public Relations Officer of the East Central Railway (ECR) Rajesh Kumar said.

During the entire operation, there was no disruption in train operations, Kumar said.

An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the fire, he said.

Station staff, along with RPF and GRP personnel, made efforts to keep the fire under control until fire brigade arrived from Barh, about 30 km away, and the flames were extinguished by 3.30 AM, he said.

The train had reached Mokama station around 10.20 PM yesterday.

The CPRO said, "Prima facie, the fire appears to be result of a miscreant's activity. However, an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the fire." Senior officials from the Danapur Division are camping in Mokama. Officials from the ECR headquarters in Hajipur have also rushed to the site, he added.