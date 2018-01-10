MUMBAI: Budget passenger carrier IndiGo's Mumbai-Bengaluru flight had to return here soon after it had taken off late on Tuesday, the airline said on Wednesday.

According to the airline, its flight 6E 565 faced a "technical issue" while it was airborne.

"Following all Standard Operating Procedures, the pilot immediately took the precautionary measure to return to Mumbai for necessary checks," the airline said in a statement on Wednesday.

"An alternate aircraft was provided for completion of the flight. Matter has been already brought to the notice of the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) and is being investigated by the IndiGo Flight Safety Department."