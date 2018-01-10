BAREILLY: The Bareilly Municipal Corporation will be implementing a dress code for its staff and officers where the employees will not be allowed to wear casual wears to the office.

The corporation has banned the wearing of jeans, t-shirt, sports shoes and jacket to the office.

However, during the winter season, senior officers will be allowed to wear blazers with the monogram of Bareilly Municipal Corporation embroidered on it.

This plan has been initiated to make the officers and staffs look representable.

Meanwhile, opposition parties are alleging that the Municipal Corporation wants to remove public attention from serious crucial issues and hence it is implementing such ordinances.

Moreover, the public also believes that this decision seems as a reminiscent of the British era.