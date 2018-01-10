LUCKNOW: Five persons died and four continued to be critical due to the consumption of spurious liquor in Barabanki district, adjoining the state capital Lucknow, on Wednesday morning. All those who fell ill following the liquor consumption were admitted in critical condition to district hospital on late Tuesday night.

Barabnaki District Magistrate Akhilesh Tiwari, meanwhile, confirmed just three deaths due to hooch while the rest, he said, were claimed by the intense cold wave. However, all five bodies were sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the reason for death.

Acknowledging the tragedy as a serious case of laxity on the part of district excise officials and calling it unfortunate, state excise minister Jai Pratap Singh assured action against the

officers concerned.

“I have sent a team of excise officials to Barabanki to ascertain the facts as it is a very sensitive issue,” said the minister, adding that those responsible for the tragedy would not be spared."

“Action under relevant sections of the new law formed to rein in such elements would be taken. All those who would be found responsible for the production of spurious liquor in the district and also the gang involved would be brought to books,” claimed Singh.

Among those who died included Umesh Yadav, 22, son of Ram Harak Yadav of Ratanpur village, Naumi Lal Gautam, 28 of Devgaon, Mata Prasad, 52 of Jasanwara village and Satnaam of Salarpur village. All the villages come under Dewa police station in Barabanki. Umesh and Nauli Lal succumbed on Wednesday morning after being referred to Lucknow from Barabanki on turning critical late Tuesday night.

Notably, the victims consumed country made spurious liquor in Dhindhora village under Dewa police station in Barabanki district on late Tuesday night. In no time, many of the villagers started falling ill following which they were rushed to the district hospital where four persons succumbed during the treatment.

The incident raises a finger on the alacrity of police and district administration who all are trying to hush up the case by claiming the deaths to be cold-related. In fact, present Barabanki excise inspector Onkar Nath Agarwal has been under the scanner for laxity earlier also. According to sources, production and trade of spurious liquor is flourishing fearlessly right under the nose of excise authorities in Barabanki district which is just 40 km from state capital Lucknow.

Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath government has recently passed a bill providing death penalty and life imprisonment for those dealing in illicit or spurious liquor in the state. The bill got Governor’s assent on Monday thus making Uttar Pradesh the third state after Delhi and Gujarat to have an Act under which bootleggers may be sent to the gallows if consumption of spurious liquor leads to loss of life.