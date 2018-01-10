NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Central Government after hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) which alleged that school prayers in Kendriya Vidyalayas propagated Hinduism and they should not be allowed as they are run by the Centre.

The apex court also demanded a response why the school prayer in Kendriya Vidyalayas should be allowed.

According to a 2015 report, there are 1,125 Kendriya Vidyalayas in India and three abroad. Also, there are approximately 11 lakh students enrolled in these schools.