NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court today junked the bail application of a middleman, arrested in the Election Commission (EC) bribery case allegedly involving AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran and others.

Justice Mukta Gupta held that there was every apprehension of accused Sukesh Chandrashekar "tampering with the evidence if released on bail" and hence the court found no ground to grant him the relief.

The case pertains to an alleged attempt by Dhinakaran to bribe the EC for securing AIADMK's 'two leaves' symbol for the party faction led by his aunt VK Sasikala.

"Though Chandrashekar is required to be released on bail on parity (alleged main accused TTV Dinakaran, who was given bail on June 1, 2017, by the trial court) but for his conduct post arrest in custody which shows that he can influence the witnesses as during the pendency of investigation and trial, three FIRs have been registered against him," the court said.

It, however, granted anticipatory bail to one Narendra Kumar Jain, on the ground that the role assigned to him in the case was that on receiving Rs two 2 crore from one Danial, he handed over the same to one Jai Vikram Haran.

"Jain is not concerned with the offences which relates to Chandrashekar. As per the investigation, Jain has not retained money but only acted as a carrier of the amount.

"The main accused TTV Dinakaran has since been released on bail and statement of Danial has since been recorded. Since no recovery is required to be made from him, this court deems it fit to grant him anticipatory bail," the court said, but restrained Jain from leaving the country and join the probe when required.

Chandrashekar was arrested on April 16 last year and was denied bail once by the high court and thrice by the trial court.

The court also noted in its order that Chandrashekar had tried to influence the sitting judge of a trial court and the police escorting team.

Chandrashekar was arrested for allegedly taking money from Dhinakaran to bribe EC officials to get the AIADMK 'two leaves' symbol for the Sasikala faction in a by-election to the R K Nagar Assembly seat in Tamil Nadu.

Dhinakaran, also charge-sheeted by the police, was arrested here on April 25 after four days of questioning for allegedly attempting to bribe EC officials for the symbol. The bypoll was necessitated by the death of Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa, who represented the assembly segment.

In November, the EC ruled that the party's faction led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palanisamy and his deputy, O Panneerselvam (EPS-OPS) would be entitled to use the name of the party and its reserved symbol 'two leaves'.

Dhinakaran had moved the Delhi High Court challenging the Election Commission's order.