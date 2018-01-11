Prime Minister, Narendra Modi with the six women officers of the Indian Navy who are circumnavigating the globe on the sailing vessel INSV Tarini. Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Sunil Lanba is also seen. (PTI Photo)

KOCHI: The Indian Navy's first all-women crew of Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini, which was flagged-off from Goa in September, braved a strong storm in the Pacific Ocean, as they were making their way to the Falklands Island.

At 52 Deg South Latitude, with the 'furious fifties', was compelling them to come to their 4th reef.

The weather condition however improved later as the wind calmed down to about 15-20kts.

The women crew was trained in the Ocean Sailing Node at Goa.

INSV Tarini is a 56-foot sailing vessel, which was inducted into the Indian Navy earlier this year and showcases the 'Make in India' initiative on the International forum.

The expedition, titled 'Navika Sagar Parikrama', is in consonance with the national policy to empower women to attain their full potential.

It further aims to showcase 'Nari Shakti' on the world platform and help revolutionalise the societal mindset towards women in India by raising the visibility of their participation in the challenging environment.

The vessel will return to Goa in April 2018.

The expedition is being covered in five legs, with stop-overs at four ports: Fremantle in Australia, Lyttelton in New Zealand, Port Stanley in Falklands and Cape Town in South Africa.