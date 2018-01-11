MUMBAI: The public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a judicial probe into the death of special CBI judge B H Loya, who was hearing the Sohrabuddin fake encounter case in which the BJP president Amit Shah was an accused, is expected to be heard on January 23. The petition has sought independent inquiry into the case.

The Bombay Lawyer’s Association on Tuesday filed the PIL and asked the Bombay High Court to set up a commission of inquiry headed by a retired Supreme Court judge. “The PIL was admitted today and when we requested for an early date for hearing the court asked us what the urgency was and upon our reply set it for hearing on January 23,” said Adv Ahmed Abdi, president of the Bombay Lawyer’s Association that has filed the PIL.

“In our reply to the court’s query, we pointed out that there had been several rumors and speculations regarding the death of special CBI court judge Brijmohan Loya. The speculations and rumors are detrimental for the integrity of the judiciary and even the country. Hence, the hearing should be conducted as early as possible so that the speculations can be put to rest as early as possible,” Abdi said.

Judge Loya died of a cardiac arrest in Nagpur where he had gone to attend a wedding on December 1, 2014. He was the second judge who was hearing the case. On December 30, 2014, BJP chief Amit Shah was discharged of all charges in the case by the third judge.

