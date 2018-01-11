BERASIA: In a shocking incident, a class IV student allegedly committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh’s Karariya village on Thursday.

The child was reportedly unhappy because of his academic performance. His family says this may have depressed him.

“According to the family, the child was very weak in studies which led him to depression. Early morning, the child left home while his parents were asleep and hung himself on a tree”, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sameer Yadav told ANI.

“When parents rushed to the spot, he had died. The police is investigating all aspects of this matter”, he added.

A case has been registered in this regard and further investigation is underway.