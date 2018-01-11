NEW DELHI: Former Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) president Bimal Gurung on Wednesday said their demand for Gorkhaland is within the framework of the Indian Constitution.

“Our demands are within framework of constitution, and we have nothing against West Bengal but our culture and traditions are different,” Gurung told ANI here.

Gurung further said that they have always trusted and respected the law.

“I have trust on judiciary and am ready to co-operate with any independent organisation,” he said.

However, Gurung added that he will continue his crusade for Gorkhas.

“Our aandolan is against the identity of Gorkha and I hope truth wins,” he added.

Earlier in December, Gurung claimed before apex court that the Mamata Banjerjee-led government was trying to break his party to finish the movement for separate statehood.

On November 24, the apex court asked Gurung to reply to the appeal made by the state government against his protection from arrest within four days. Following that, Gurung claimed that incorrect statements have been made in the plea.

Earlier on November 20, the general committee of the GJM suspended Gurung for six months and appointed Binay Tamang as the new party president.

The former GJM president was absconding out of public sight since June.

Cases have been filed against him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with a grenade attack at the Kalimpong Police Station and a blast in Darjeeling's Chowk Baazaar area.