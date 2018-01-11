SRINAGAR: The parliament attack convict Mohammad Afzal Guru's son Galib Guru and slain Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani’s younger brother Mohammad Naveed Aalam on Thursday passed the 12th class examination with a distinction.

Galib secured distinction in science stream by bagging 88 per cent marks in the examination, the result of which was declared today by J&K State Board of School Education.

Ghalib secured 441 marks out of total marks of 500.

He has scored 94 in Environmental Science, 89 in Chemistry, 87 in Physics, 85 in Biology and 86 in General English.

He had also secured distinction in class 10th examination as well.

According to officials, 55163 students had appeared in 12th class examination and of them 33893 students qualified the exam.

The overall pass percentage is 61.44 % with boys pass percentage standing at 58.92 percent and girls at 64.31 per cent.

Ghalib’s father Mohammad Afzal Guru was secretly hanged and buried in Delhi’s Tihar jail on February 9, 2013 for his alleged involvement in December 2001 Parliament attack.

Talking to New Indian Express, Ghalib said he misses his father.

“I missed the hug of my father today after securing 441 marks in the exams,” he said.

Ghalib said his mother, relatives and friends supported him. “They were there to support me when I was disturbed. They encouraged me to concentrate on studies saying there are ups and downs in the life.”

On his future plans, he said he is preparing for medical entrance examination. “The NEET exam will be held on May 7 and I will give 100 per cent to clear the exam and become a doctor”.

He said he wants to become a neurologist and serve the poor and needy people.

“My father wanted me to become a good human being and a doctor and I want to fulfil his dream,” added Ghalib.

Meanwhile, slain Hizbul commander Burhan Wani’s younger brother Mohammad Naveed also passed 12th class examination today.

He bagged distinction in science stream by security 387 marks.

Naveed has scored 68 in English, 86 in Physics, 76 in Chemistry, 79 in Biology and 78 in Environmental Science.

The killing of Naveed’s brother Burhan Wani on July 8, 2016 triggered over five-month long unrest in the Valley.

At least 92 civilians were killed and over 12000 injured in the security forces action during the five-month long unrest in the Valley in 2016.