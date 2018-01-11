PATNA: The two close aides of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, who had got into a jail in Ranchi by cooking up a case in order to serve him personally in the jail, remained traceless on Thursday hours after they were released.

Yadav’s trusted cook Lakshman Mahto and his longtime attendant Madan Yadav, who stayed in Birsa Munda Central Jail since December 23, were not found in their homes, said police. The duo was released from the jail on Wednesday evening after it became known that they had conspired to get an FIR lodged against them so that they could stay in the jail and be at their master’s beck and call.

Ranchi police have initiated action against Sumit Yadav, who had lodged a false case against the two men, asking a local court to begin trial against him under Sections 182 (misleading public servants with false information) and 211 (instituting criminal proceedings on false grounds) of IPC.

The RJD chief was jailed on December 23 after a special CBI court convicted him in a fodder scam case. He was sentenced to three years and a half of rigorous imprisonment on January 6. But Madan Yadav and Lakshman Mahto got into the same jail two hours before the RJD chief walked in on December 23, said police sources.

“We have filed a case in the court of first class judicial magistrate Avanika Gautam seeking criminal proceedings against Sumit Yadav, who is the nephew of Madan Yadav. Our investigations found that the FIR was lodged on totally baseless grounds, and so there was no need for keeping the two men in jail,” said Ranchi DSP (City) Rajkumar Mehta.

The FIR lodged by Sumit alleged that Lakshman and Madan assaulted him and snatched Rs 10,000 from him. Within minutes of the cops at Lower Bazar police station registering the FIR and sending a copy to the Ranchi civil court, Lakshman and Madan reached the court and surrendered. They were then sent to jail, said sources.

Bihar’s ruling JD(U) jeered at the RJD chief over the release of his two aides from jail. “Who will now give massages to Lalu in jail? His politics of social justice has been exposed by his acts ranging from getting land gifted for his family by poor people to getting his poor aides jailed to serve him,” said JD(U) spokesperson and MLC Neeraj Kumar.

On Thursday, the RJD chief appeared before the special CBI courts in Ranchi through videoconferencing from jail in connection with two cases of the Rs 1,000-0crore fodder scam. Meanwhile, in Patna, CRPF withdrew 14 of the total 24 jawans deployed at his residence as Yadav’s VIP security has been downgraded from Z-plus to Z.