JAIPUR: A huge fire broke out at one of the marriage lawns at Entertainment Paradise Multiplex Cinema in Jaipur today.

However, no loss of life was reported in the accident, police said, adding nearly 20 fire tenders were rushed to douse the fire.

According to Assistant Fire Officer Usha Sharma, the marriage decoration sets were completely gutted in the incident.

The fire apparently broke due to sparks of iron welding machine, which soon engulfed the entire lawn, the police said.

No case has been registered in the matter, Munshi Lal, the investigating officer in the case, said.