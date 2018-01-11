NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart are "ideological soul-mates", the CPI (M) claimed, opposing the visit of Benjamin Netanyahu to India from January 14.

In party organ 'Peoples' Democracy', former CPI(M) general secretary Prakash Karat has opposed Netanyahu's visit, saying the Israeli prime minister should know that secular and democratic-minded people oppose his policies.

"His official visit is not something which is to be welcomed. Netanyahu is coming at the invitation of the Modi government. Netanyahu and Modi are ideological soul-mates, one represents right-wing ultra-Jewish nationalism while the other is an advocate of right-wing Hindutva nationalism," Karat wrote.

Opposing the visit, he said Netanyahu should know that his "aggressive anti-Palestine" policies are opposed by the secular and democratic-minded people of India.

Karat also criticised the policies of the Israeli government claiming, being the "most right-wing", the country has openly advocated expulsion of Palestinians from the "occupied territories" and is treating Arabs within the borders of Israel as second-class citizens.

He has also alleged that the Netanyahu government has legalised private lands expropriated from Palestinians and has decided to allow new settlements to be built in the West Bank after two decades, while expanding existing settlements.

The Left leader clarified, "Contrary to the BJP government's pro-Israeli stance, India and its people have always stood in solidarity with the Palestinians and opposed Israeli aggression".