NEW DELHI: Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang on Wednesday called on Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh here and briefed him on the demand of various state groups to defer the assembly elections in order to facilitate a solution to the seven-decade-old Naga insurgency.

The term of the 60-member Nagaland assembly expires on March 13, 2018, but at least nine pressure groups, including the powerful Naga Mother's Association and Naga Hoho have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to defer the elections and impose President's Rule in order to facilitate a peaceful solution to the insurgency.

Briefing Rajnath Singh on the popular demand for "Solution before Election" and postponement of the assembly elections, Zeliang noted that the central government was engaged with different Naga political groups - the Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak-Muivah (NSCN-I-M) and Working Committee of six Naga National Political Groups for early solution.

"It was the desire of the Naga people for a solution to be arrive at before the ensuing election," Zeliang told the Home Minister.

In support of the groups demand, he submitted the resolution adopted by Nagaland Legislators Forum and parliamentarians and ex-parliamentarians on December 7, 2017 along with a copy of Nagaland Assembly resolution urging the central government to take emergent and extraordinary steps for an "honourable and acceptable solution" before the assembly election.

Rajnath Singh, meanwhile, reiterated that the government of India was serious on solving the Naga political issue.

He also promised Zeliang that he would convene a meeting on the demand of the Naga people and convey the outcome of the meeting to Nagaland government.

On August 3, 2015, the central government and the separatist group, the NSCN-IM signed the Framework Agreement to end the insurgency.

Last year, the government had also signed an agreement with a Working Committee comprising six Naga National Political Groups.

The NSCN-IM has been in talks with the government since 1997 after the signing of a ceasefire agreement.