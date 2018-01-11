Jharkhand CM visits ancestral village, gets emotional

Apart from the fact that they both are chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, there’s another common link between Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das and his Chhattisgarh counterpart Raman Singh. The paternal home of Das is Boirdih village in Rajnandgaon district, which also happens to be Singh’s home constituency. Not many were aware of this till Das recently visited Boirdih.

He turned sentimental on visiting his ancestral home and recollected how he used to work in the agriculture fields with his mother. Today he finds Boirdih much changed, with good road connectivity and every home with power connection. He picked up the soil and applied on his forehead. Seeing Das get emotional, Singh, who accompanied him, suggested, “You please return to Chhattisgarh and settle here again.”

Raman Singh’s e-jandarshan

CM Raman Singh is taking e-route to directly connect with people and address their complaints. In an interactive ‘e-jandarshan’ via video conferencing with people of Jashpur district, he said the move was aimed at empowering people who wish speedy redressal of their grievances. In coming weeks, he will reach out to people of other districts.

“Don’t hesitate, just think you are sitting beside me,” the CM told the villagers to encourage them as he addressed their issues. During the e-jandarshan, over 800 applications were presented to him. Top officials of CM secretariat and other department were present during the video-conference.

Galvanising party workforce

BJP’s national general secretary (organisation) Ram Lal recently told party workers in Chhattisgarh that police personnel will not recognise them if the BJP was ousted from power in the next Assembly elections. The party workers, during their meeting with Ram Lal, expressed their grudges against ministers and legislators.

While appreciating their grievances, he cautioned the cadres that this resentment should not make them work against the party’s interests during polls. “If for these reasons, the government is not formed (by the BJP), then remember, it’s a loss for you as well because, even the thanedar will not recognise you then,” he categorically told them. What a way to galvanise the party workforce!

CM shares meal with labourers

To get first-hand information about hygiene and quality of the food served to labourers under the nutritious meal scheme for H5, the CM himself had a meal with daily workers recently. The meal in labour canteen is served daily between 8 am to 10 am under Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Shram Anna Sahayata Yojna, which was launched in September last year. The state will soon have 60 such canteens in all 27 districts of the state, which will cater to over 60,000 labourers, the CM said.

State Tourism Board pathetically lags behind

Despite Chhattisgarh being bestowed with abundant natural beauty, Tourism Board has hopelessly failed to exploit the tourism potential of the state. Board officials often complain about lack of funds, but refuse to acknowledge that poor leadership and lack of vision are responsible for their failure. State tourism minister and officials visit other states and even go abroad on study tours but have apparently not learnt how to promote the industry.

Now, the Tourism Board plans a campaign — Tour de-Chhattisgarh — in the form of bicycle tourism from January 26. We’ll have to wait and watch if the campaign does anything to bring in more tourists to the state.

