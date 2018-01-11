NEW DELHI: The suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative, who was arrested after 17 long years for his alleged involvement in the 2000 Red Fort terror attack, is kept at the Police Special Cell in Delhi for further probe.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police and Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), in a joint operation, apprehended the accused, identified as Bilal Ahmad Kawa, at the Delhi airport Wednesday night.

37-year-old Bilal was apprehended after the Gujarat ATS got a tip-off regarding his movement from Srinagar to Delhi.

On 22 December 2000, a terrorist attack took place on Red Fort in Delhi, India, which claimed three lives.

Earlier, terrorist Mohammad Arif alias Ashfaq, who was convicted in the case, had been awarded death sentence.