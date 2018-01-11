In this photo, an investigation team is seen at the Thal Khurd village for further probe over the death of 9 who died of alleged alcohol poisoning. (Photo | ANI)

LUCKNOW: While the toll in Barabanki hooch tragedy has soared to 11, district magistrate Akhilesh Tiwari has submitted his report to the administration confirming only three deaths due to consumption of local made spurious liquor.

Two were cold related deaths while rest of six persons died of other reasons, said the DM in his report submitted on Thursday. Six persons had died and four had taken ill on Wednesday after allegedly consuming spurious liquor under Dewa police station in Barabanki.

Taking cognizance of the tragedy, while CM Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over so many deaths, he ordered a thorough probe by a joint team of home and excise officials into the incident assuring strictest action against the erring officials. In the mean time, the CM also announced a financial relief of Rs 2 lakh each to the next kin of the deceased. He directed to health authorities to take the best care of those who were recovering in hospital after the tragedy.

The tragedy occurred when some residents of a number of villages including Dhondhora, Munia, Purwa, Jaswara and Raeua Ratanpur under Dewa police station in Nawabganj tehsil of Barabanki district has consumed the spurious liquor at a party on late Tuesday night and started taking ill immediately thereafter. They were rushed to the district hospital and were later referred to Lucknow for treatment. Those who succumbed to the adulterated drink were basically in the age group of 22-55.

Dr AK Singh, deputed on the emergency duty in Barabanki district hospital confirmed that villagers who were brought in a critical condition had consumed liquor and they were referred to Lucknow trauma centre. According to sources, around six persons had died on way to Lucknow.

However, the post-mortem examination of bodies of six persons was conducted by a team of district hospital doctors same evening and the related reports were awaited. While a person was arrested for selling the liquor, the district administration had beefed up the security by deploying more force sensing a strong protest by the residents against liquor.

State Excise Minister Jai Pratap Singh had also sought a report on the tragedy from the officials of his department on Wednesday. At the same time, the excise department officials were trying to wash their hands of the tragedy saying the deaths were due to intense cold wave.