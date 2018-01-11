KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been conferred with the honour of Doctor of Literature (D.Litt) by the Calcutta University.

The degree was presented to the Chief Minister by West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi. Mamata, an alumnus of the university, was recognised for her work in social service.

At the acceptance speech, Mamata said, "Intolerance is rising in the country. History should not be distorted. India has a diversity of origin and we should respect that".