SHIMLA: Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri today warned the ruling BJP to work for the development of Himachal Pradesh or else risk losing the power to Congress in the next assembly polls in 2022.

"Do not to dream of staying in the ruling benches for the next 15-20 years. It is a political game and governments can change within no time," Agnihotri said, in his reply to the Governor's address, in the Legislative Assembly.

"Work in positive way, otherwise, we will snatch the power from you in 2022," he said.

Agnihotri said the BJP could choose to either work for the public or take revenge from their opponents.

"There are two ways in which you can rule. One is of welfare, help, and development of the public and second is of charge-sheets, exploitation and revenge. The bureaucracy shall guide you to the way number two whereas we suggest you to follow the way number one," he said.

Agnihotri said the Congress' loss in the recently- concluded assembly polls was a "political change".

"It was not because we did not work," he said, adding that the Congress would work as a responsible opposition and give constructive support to the ruling government.

The leader of opposition said that Thakur should try and get a package from the Centre to bail Himachal Pradesh out of the financial crisis the state finds itself in.

"And if Thakur succeeds in getting it, he will be remembered for years," Agnihotri said.

He said the Governor Acharya Devvrat's address to the state assembly yesterday was "not up to the mark" and "confusing".

The discussion on the governor's address was initiated by Rakesh Pathania BJP.

Thakur will reply to discussion on January 12.