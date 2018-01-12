PORT BLAIR: The lone Member of Parliament of Andaman and Nicobar Islands has once again demanded to give the people of Islands’ Ranchi Community the Status of Schedule Tribes as they have in their own native place.

Various communities including the notified Schedule Tribes of Chota Nagpur (now merged with Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Orissa State) had settled. to this Territory during the period of Penal Settlement for the developmental activities.

“Unfortunately, due to absence of constitutional notification of recognition in this UT Islands, the Chota Nagpuri tribal which includes Uraon, Munda, Kharia, Santhali, Bendia, Gond, Lohra, Baraik, Majhi etc have lost their original status of their home state. These communities are consistently demanding to protect their rights and to regime their status of Schedule Tribe in this territory,” Mr. Bishnu Pada Ray the Member of Parliament of A & N Islands told media.

The MP has now taken up this matter with the Ministry of Tribal Welfare, Govt. of India with justification and requested to explore possibilities to restore the ST Status of Chota Nagpur Tribal settled in A&N Islands and also to provide 4% reservation for them in the list of Scheduled Tribes of A&N Islands.

Since last few decades Chota Nagpur Tribal settled in A&N Islands have been demanding ST status but this demand was never considered by Government of India.

Chota Nagpur Tribal settled in A&N Islands are the second largest community in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and hence during election they play a significant role.