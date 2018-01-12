NEW DELHI: Former finance minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yashwant Sinha on Friday said that he “stands firmly” with the four sitting judges of the Supreme Court, who went public with complaints against the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.

Taking to Twitter, Sinha said that instead of criticising the judges, people should concentrate on the issues raised by them.

“The press conference of the four senior judges of Supreme Court was absolutely unprecedented. Most important take away “when national interest is at stake ordinary rules of business do not apply,” he tweeted.

Seen some of the comments. Stand firmly with the four judges. Instead of criticising them let us concentrate on the issues raised by them. If the highest court is compromised then democracy is in peril. — Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) January 12, 2018

“What the judges are hinting at is loud and clear. Hope we get at the truth of Judge Loya's death,” he said in a series of tweet.

In an unprecedented press conference earlier today, the four judges- Justices Madan B Lokur, Kurien Joseph, Ranjan Gogoi and J Chelameswar- said that "things are not in order" at the Supreme Court.