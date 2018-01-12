NEW DELHI: The Centre has advised police forces of states and UTs to seek indemnity from organisers before giving permission for holding protests.

The move comes amid an increasing tendency among protestors to damage public property and halt movement of traffic during demonstrations. Public property worth crores of rupees is damaged each year during mindless acts of violence and arson.

“There is a need to obtain an indemnity from organisers of protests to maintain peace, failing which compensation may be secured from them. The indemnity will act as a deterrent and will also help maintain law and order,” a senior Union Home Ministry official said.

According to National Crime Records Bureau data, 5,794 cases under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act were registered in 2016. Tamil Nadu topped the list with 1,818 cases, followed by Uttar Pradesh (1,380), Haryana (1,265), Kerala (268), Maharashtra (172) Bihar (151), Karnataka (136), Assam (105).