Chhattisgarh: CRPF soldier injured in encounter with Maoists
Published: 12th January 2018
SUKMA: One Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldier has been injured in an encounter between security forces and Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, the CRPF said on Friday.
A team of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldiers was out on special operations in a village in the district when the encounter with maoists took place late Thursday night.
In the encounter, one soldier sustained a bullet injury.
He was evacuated by chopper on early Friday Morning and his condition is reportedly stable.
More updates are awaited.