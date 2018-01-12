SRINAGAR: The family members and relatives of Bilal Ahmad Kawa, who was recently arrested at Delhi airport in connection with 2000 Red Fort attack case, on Friday staged a protest in Srinagar and said he was innocent and demanded his immediate release.

The family members and relatives of Kawa staged a protest demonstration at Press Enclave, here today against his arrest from Delhi airport on January 10 by Delhi Police’s Special Cell and Gujarat Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS).

They said Kawa was arrested on ‘frivolous’ charges and security agencies are trying to implicate him in a case in an 18-year-old case in which he was not involved.

Kawa lives in Aali Kadal area of downtown Srinagar and is father of two minor daughters aged 10 and 6.

Kawa’s mother said, “My son was only 13-year-old when Red Fort attack took place in 2000. The security agencies are trying to implicate him in that case now.”

She said on January 19, her son Bilal was travelling to Delhi undergo medical check-up as he was having high cholesterol level. “Besides, he was also going to meet his brother, who is settled and working there. However, he was arrested at Delhi airport on false charges.”

The family says it owns an accommodation on Chamelian Road, near Filmistan Cinema, Sadar Bazar, New Delhi.

According to media reports, Gujarat ATS had informed the Delhi Police that Kawa, who had been declared a proclaimed offender in the case, was travelling from Srinagar to Delhi.

Quoting police, reports had claimed that Kawa was on the run since 2000 and was hiding in Kashmir,

However, Kawa’s mother said her son was not absconding.

“He was living with us all through these years. You can confirm this from any of our neighbor in our locality,” said Fatima.

“My son is innocent and he should be released immediately without any condition,” she further said.

A relative of Kawa, Zubair Ahmad said Kawa is innocent and was not on run.

“He was living with his family,” he said and appealed Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to intervene into the matter and get Kawa released.

“She should help in his reunion with his family,” he said.

Kawa’s family members also met Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Muneer Ahmad Khan.

“He assured us every possible help,” they said.

On December 22, 2000, three persons including two Army men were killed in militant attack on Red Fort.