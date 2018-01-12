Once the government clears the recommendation, Indu Malhotra would be the first woman lawyer to be directly appointed to the top court from the Bar. (Photo | ANI)

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended Uttarakhand Chief Justice K M Joseph, who set aside President’s rule in the State in 2016, and senior lawyer Indu Malhotra for elevation as Supreme Court judges.

According to sources, a Collegium committee headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on January 10 decided on the names for the six current vacancies in the Supreme Court.

Once the government clears the recommendation, Indu Malhotra would be the first woman lawyer to be directly appointed to the top court from the Bar.

She has specialised in arbitration and has appeared in domestic and international commercial arbitrations.

She was only the second woman lawyer to be appointed as senior advocate by the Supreme Court in 2007 after the first, Justice Leila Seth, was designated. Malhotra has served as standing counsel for the State of Haryana and represented statutory bodies like the Delhi Development Authority, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, Securities Exchange Board of India, Indian Council for Agricultural Research, before the Supreme Court. She is an expert in arbitration law.

At present, of the apex court’s 25 judges, only one — Justice R Banumathi — is a woman.

Justice Fathima Beevi was the first in 1989.

Although the Collegium’s decision has been unanimously made by the Chief Justice of India along with the other four senior-most judges, it will be a matter of curiosity whether the government accepts the proposal regarding Justice Joseph this time around as his transfer file is pending. If elevated now, Justice Joseph will have a tenure of over five years in the Supreme Court.

The government has also cleared several transfer recommendations, including those of three chief justices from one high court to another. As per procedure, the recommendations of appointment, transfer and elevation of HC and Supreme Court judges are sent to the government. The government can return the file once, but usually agrees to it if the Collegium reiterates its recommendation.

Justice Joseph’s transfer file kept pending by government

Justice K M Joseph’s file of transfer to the joint high court of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has been kept pending by the government since 2016. He had set aside President’s rule in Uttarakhand as CJ and reinsta-ted the then Congress government.