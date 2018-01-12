NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has affirmed that India would always be a reliable and close neighbour of Maldives, supporting it in its progress and security.

Prime Minister Modi made this remark during his meeting with Special Envoy of the Maldives President and Foreign Minister Dr. Mohamed Asim on Thursday.

The two discussed the ties between India and Maldives as close neighbours bound by shared history, culture and maritime interests in the Indian Ocean.

Special Envoy Asim reiterated the commitment of Maldives to maintain close relations with India under Maldives’ “India First” policy.

A statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said the discussions

centred around strengthening of the development partnership between

India and the Maldives and enhancing defence and security cooperation.

He also reiterated President Yameen’s invitation to Prime Minister Modi to visit Maldives.

Prime Minister Modi conveyed his gratitude for the invitation and agreed to the visit at a suitable time.

Asim conveyed the greetings of President Abdulla Yameen to Prime Minister, which was warmly reciprocated by Prime Minister Modi.