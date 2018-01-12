Jet airways sacks air hostess for smuggling foreign currency
NEW DELHI: The Jet airways on Thursday terminated services of the air hostess, who was recently arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for carrying US dollars worth over Rs 3 crores.
On Tuesday, the Delhi Court sent the arrested crew member of Jet Airways and alleged Hawala trader to two-day judicial custody for allegedly trying to smuggle out foreign currency.
The accused crew member was arrested by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence for carrying Rs 3.21 crore from Hong-Kong.
The DRI officials intercepted the accused woman when she was on a flight to Hong Kong yesterday.
According to a statement issued by the DRI, "The lady had carried foreign currency several times in the past at the behest of the Delhi- based hawala operator based in Vivek Vihar area of the national capital."