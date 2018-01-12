NEW DELHI: For the first time, major temples in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Gujarat have signalled that they might allow third party food safety audits of “prasad” (food offered to gods) prepared by them and distributed to lakhs of devotees daily.

Sources in the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said the discussion on third party audits took place during the second workshop on food safety and hygiene implementation in temples under project BHOG (Blissful and Hygienic Offering to God) in Delhi on Thursday.

Representatives from Meenakshi, Siddhivinayak, Somnath, ISKCON temples, Chintpurni Shakti Peeth and many other places of worship participated in the workshop.

“Many temples in the past have resisted the bid to open up for food safety audits. They don’t even let FSSAI’s regional offices conduct any inspections, as this is a highly sensitive issue. So some willingness on their part to allow third party audit is a major achievement,” a FSSAI source said.

The food regulator has been carrying out practical training of food handlers for developing and implementing food safety management system in temples in several states since the project was launched last year.

Sources said that last month, 15 food safety agencies were empanelled by the regulator to carry out audits in the canteens of Indian Institute of Technology and Indian Institute of Management and the same agencies are likely to do the audits in temples following their approval.