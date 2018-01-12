LUCKNOW: A government doctor was held by a team of CBI officials in plainclothes for acting as a solver during Vyapam examination in 2012. Identified as Virendra Maurya, the doctor was arrested from

Haidergarh area of Barabanki on Friday.

CBI filed chargesheet against Maurya before special judge in Bhopal in November last year and was hunting him.

According to CBI spokesperson, Maurya, soon after completing his MBBS from Kanpur, came in contact with Sonu Pachauri a tout who took money from MBBS aspirants. Maurya joined Pachauri as a solver during MPPMT 2012 examination appearing for the test in Indore. Posted at Jatuva Tappa, Rae Bareli community health centre as medical officer then, Maurya was helping a female candidate by allowing her to copy the answers from his sheet at the Indore centre.

It was also found during the probe that having secured qualifying marks, Maurya blocked a seat at People’s College of Medical Science and Research in Bhopal but decided to vacate it later. The seat was then awarded to somebody else without following due procedure. CBI is also probing the role of the said institute. Pachauri is also on the run and yet to be nabbed.

The name of at least three dozen MBBS students from different government medical colleges of UP figure in the chargesheet filed by the CBI in Vyapam scam case. These students acted as paper solvers and some of them like Maurya went on to secure government job.

