RAIPUR: Naxals today torched a bus after asking the occupants to alight in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Sukma district, police said.

The official added that none of the passengers in the bus were harmed.

The incident occurred under Chintagufa police station limits this evening when the private bus was on its way to Jagargunda from Jagdalpur, a local police official told PTI.

The official said that a group of Naxals, armed with sharp-edged weapons and sticks, stopped the vehicle between Chintagufa and Burkapal villages and after asking passengers to alight, set it ablaze.

A team of security personnel was rushed to the site of the incident and combing operations in the adjoining areas was continuing, he informed.

The police official said the incident appears to be in retaliation to anti-Maoist operations carried out by security forces during the past couple of days in the south Sukma region which resulted in the killing of one woman naxal in the Kedwal-Tumalpad forests on January 10.