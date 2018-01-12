NEW DELHI: With the Collegium promoting six judges, the number of high courts with acting chief justices is now down to three.

According to sources, Justice Aniruddha Bose from Calcutta would be the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, where Justice Gita Mittal was acting Chief Justice.

Justice T Radhakrishnan would be moved to Andhra Pradesh HC from Chhattisgarh.

Gujarat High Court judge and daughter of Congress leader Virbhadra Singh, Abhilasha Kumari, would be the next chief justice of Manipur.

Justice Surya Kant of the Punjab and Haryana HC would be the chief justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court. Justice J Bhaatacharya would be the Chief Justice of Calcutta HC. Justice Antony Dominic would be the Kerala HC chief justice. Justice Ajay Rastogi has been moved from Rajasthan to Tripura HC. Justice P D Rajan from Kerala and Justice Diwakar from Chhattisgarh have been moved to Allahabad.