The Indian passport which you hold may become no longer a valid address proof thanks to an External Affairs Ministry proposal.

Currently, the first page of the passport has the photograph, the name of the citizen as well as other details and the address is printed on the last page.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the next series of passports may have the last page blank as a measure to protects details.

The reason lies in the fact that the passport office, security agencies and immigration department have all the details (of the passport holder) they need in the back-end.

All the existing passports will remain valid till their expiry dates.

Reportedly, the new passports will also have a change in colours.

Right now, it is white passports for officials who visit other countries on government work, red for diplomats and blue for others.

The blue colour previously covered the ones who require emigration check (ECR) and those who do not (ECNR) but as per the recent developments, the former might have orange coloured passports to ease emigration process.

India saw a rise of 30 percent in demand for passports following the liberalization of passport policies announced on 23 December 2016.

On February 7, the Passport Office processed a record 53,400 applications.

The government has been constantly improving the ease with which the passport can be delivered to the seekers through its Passport Seva Kendras that it has opened across the country in recent years.