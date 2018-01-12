Karni Sena activists protest over the clearance of film 'Padmavat' by the CBFC in Mumbai on Friday. | PTI

JODHPUR: The Rajasthan High Court today said it would like to watch controversial film "Padmavat" before taking a decision to allow its release in the state.

Hearing a petition filed by the director of the film, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, seeking the quashing of an FIR lodged against him at Didwana in Merta in March last year, the court posted the matter to January 23.

The petitioner's counsel, Nishant Bora, said since the name of the film was changed to "Padmavat" from "Padmavati", the FIR had become pointless and the film should be allowed to release in the state.

"We prayed to the court to allow us to release the film in Rajasthan," he added.

Justice Sandeep Mehta, however, refused to pass any order on the petition before watching the film and asked the petitioner's counsel to arrange a screening for the court.

"We sought some time from the court in order to take instructions from the petitioner and arrange the screening of the film. Allowing our plea, the court adjourned the hearing of the petition till January 23," Bora said.

It may be recalled that an FIR was filed with the Didwana police in March 2017, in which the complainants -- Virendra Singh and Nagpal Singh -- had sought action against Bhansali and two of the lead actors in the film, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.