NEW DELHI: Senior advocate and Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Friday expressed his “sadness” on the statements made by the four Supreme Court judges and said he could feel their agony that compelled them to address the media.

“I am deeply sad and pained by this and I feel a sense of agony that highest court of land should come under such severe stress that forces judges to address the media,” Salman Khurshid told ANI.

Khurshid also hoped that the matter could be resolved amicably.

“I hope some communication links remain established and the court will return to its normal functioning,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Supreme Court judges Justices J Chelameswar, Madan B Lokur, Ranjan Gogoi and Kurian Joseph, in a media briefing here, said they have discharged a debt to the nation by issuing an appeal to the nation to save the institution (Supreme Court).

They made a reference to a letter that they had written to the CJI in which they highlighted the corrosion and compromise taking place within the institution of the judiciary and especially within the portals of the Supreme Court.

"We owe a responsibility to the institution and the nation. Our efforts have failed in convincing the CJI to take steps to protect the institution," Justice Chelameswar said while addressing the media on the lawns of his official residence here.